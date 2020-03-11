Proposed bill would mandate paid sick leave, unemployment insurance during public health crises

Restaurant owner Jimmy Nunez knows that keeping a clean workplace is even more important amid concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

"We already take those steps to avoid foodborne illnesses, cross-contamination," says Nunez, who owns Jimmy's Tacos in Ybor City.

But workers nationwide worry they won't have enough -- or any -- sick days to use if they come down with the disease.

At Nunez's place, his employees have less than a week.

"They get five days but, you know, if the five days run out and they have to extend the time, we're OK with that," Nunez said.

Some workers at other establishments told FOX 13, via social media, their bosses might not be so forgiving.

One server told FOX 13 on Facebook, "If I had to take two weeks off, I'd lose my job and be homeless due to no money to pay my bills."

Another waiter commented, "Taking off work for two weeks just isn't an option."

Advertisement

And a third person reiterated that, saying, "There is zero chance of me staying home for two weeks."

Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-District 14) announced she is co-sponsoring a bill to address paid sick leave.

"We have many workers who are going to be impacted by quarantine orders and they don't' feel like they have a pathway to take off when they're sick," Castor told FOX 13 News on Wednesday.

Castor is one of many lawmakers pushing for more protections for the 32 million American workers who don't have paid sick leave. She says the bill will add 14 days of immediately-accessible paid sick leave in the case of a public health emergency, like the novel coronavirus.

"The package should include paid sick leave and enhanced unemployment insurance to make sure those benefits are available and sufficient for workers who may lose their jobs from the economic impacts of the epidemic," she said. "It will also include free testing, so we control the spread of the virus, and make sure if you do have insurance, there will be no co-pay."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 73% of all private-sector workers have paid sick leave from their employers, and about 88% of professional workers have paid sick leave. But the percentage of people with the benefit is much lower for those in sales (64%) and service jobs (58%), and those who work in construction and farming (56%).

"The United States of America is far behind when it comes to family and medical leave," Castor said. "And a pandemic like coronavirus shines a bright light on it."

While there is bipartisan support for the idea, the sticking point is who pays for it.

The Democrats' proposal puts the burden on employers. Republicans say that would kill small businesses, which already face uncertain times.