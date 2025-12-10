Proposed docks in Stevenson Creek in Clearwater causing concern for manatee activists

The Brief Valor Capital wants to put in a multi-dock with room for nine boat slips and a kayak and paddle board floating dock. The Stevenson Creek Advocacy Group is against this due to manatees' presence in the creek. The group said the water is not deep enough to support manatees and increased boat traffic at the same time.



Valor Capital wants to put in a multi-dock with room for nine boat slips and a kayak and paddle board floating dock. The Stevenson Creek Advocacy Group, however, is against this, because manatees are present in the creek.

What they're saying:

"We don't want to see it turned into a marina," said Mike Foley, the group's vice president.

READ: Manatee Rehabilitation Center reopens at CMA more than a year after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

The group said this is too much.

"But, the docks proposed are just an overbuild," Foley said. "Now, we'd be happy to see docks that would accommodate kayaks, paddle boards, and other types of water vehicles that are small, but motorized vehicles aren't very effective."

Why you should care:

According to the opposition, there is one channel that is deep enough for a boat and that is where manatees like to hang out. The group said the creek is no deeper than four feet at the deepest point, which means there is not enough room for a boat and a manatee to coexist.

MORE: 'Renaissance' underway with new businesses on Cleveland Street in Clearwater

"They should not be running around in this shallow estuary at high tide, because we have manatees in here, and they're hard to see," Foley said.

Valor Capital said this is a one-and-done project. In a statement, the developer said, in part, "Several studies were done to confirm no sea grass is within the areas of the proposed docks, which is what would attract manatees since they feed on sea grass. The body of water has been polluted throughout the years, including issues of waste management overflow, making this undesirable for sea life."

The advocacy group said their citizen-led survey documented 200 manatees in the creek since restoration efforts have cleaned up the waterway.

The group said a decade-long dredging project ended in 2013. That, along with other efforts to clean up the creek, encouraged wildlife to come back to this once polluted waterway.

READ: Salvation Army Angel Tree looking for donations to help Pinellas County children

"We've estimated approximately $100 million has been put in restoration in the area, including other watersheds," said Sherry Day, the group's president.

"Valor believes in taking all necessary measures to ensure anything we do is environmentally conscious as we fully support efforts to maintain a beautiful coastline that supports sea life," Valor Capital said.

"They really have not addressed the cumulative effect of that many docks with that much boating and a narrow manatee-infested waterway," Day said.

The other side:

Valor Capital's full statement on the docks can be found below:

"As regards the docks in Clearwater, we are in the process with multiple jurisdictions for all necessary permits, which can take a few years due to the review and approval processes. We started the process by submitting and receiving approval from the City of Clearwater Planning and Development department. We have either received approvals or have submitted to multiple agencies including Pinellas County Water and Navigation, Southwest Florida Water Management District, FDEP, US Army Corps of Engineers to name a few, each which require strict adherence to environmental requirements.

Valor believes in taking all necessary measures to ensure anything we do is environmentally conscious as we fully support efforts to maintain a beautiful coastline that supports sea life.

Several studies were done to confirm no sea grass is within the areas of the proposed docks which is what would attract manatees since they feed on sea grass. The body of water has been polluted throughout the years including issues waste management overflow, making this undesirable for sea life.

The docks are considered to be small as there are only 9 boat slips with lifts, so the boats will be out of the water and one floating dock for kayaks. This is a one and done project and there will not be any additional docks built as part of this overall project."