Prosecutors accuse man facing DUI manslaughter charge of trying to delay trial

Elusive fugitive Joseph Higgins is back in jail and facing a Tampa judge.

Higgins who is accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash two years ago was a no-show for his trial last month. Now he’s trying a new tactic to avoid a trial.

However, Tampa Judge Laura Ward was in no mood for games.

Joseph Higgins is trying to avoid his trial according to prosecutors.

"We’re not going to keep pushing this out. Mr. Higgins your day in court was 30 days ago and quite frankly, I don’t think it should be extended any longer," said Ward.

Higgins announced to the court, he now wants to hire a second attorney for his case and delay things until December. Prosecutor, Jessica Couvertier objected and said this was simply a delay tactic.

"Mr. Higgins is trying to bring on additional representation in order to do nothing more but delay this trial from going forward," argued Couvertier.

A month ago, the judge issued a bench warrant after Higgins was a no-show for his trial. The prosecution’s witnesses had to sit and wait, along with a pool of potential jurors.

While things came to a halt in a Tampa courtroom, Higgins ended up at a bar in Apollo Beach on the Fourth of July weekend. FOX 13 learned Higgins was spotted by someone who recognized him and called authorities.

On Jan. 3, 2021, Higgins was accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Hillsborough County that killed Karrie Lewis. He was arrested months later on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicle homicide.

His trial was set for last October, but got pushed back to this June, that’s when he decided to skip town.

Now that he’s back, Judge Ward is holding firm on an August trial date.

"Mr. Higgins does not get the opportunity to not show up for trial and then for weeks evade a warrant for his arrest. And now gets to bring on a new lawyer to get more time," stated Ward.

Higgins' trial date has been set for Aug. 21.