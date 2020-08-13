Protective dog vests donated to North Port police K9s

article

Several North Port police K9s are sporting new protective vests made just for dogs, thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization.

K9s Nero, Bear, Dutch and Jett received bullet and stab protective vests donated by Vested Interest in K9s.

The charity's mission is to provide the protective gear to law enforcement dogs across the country. Since 2009, they've provided over 3,980 vests to K9s in all 50 states, at a value of $6.9 million. The vests are valued up to $2,200 apiece.

Each vest is embroidered with the phrase, "Honoring those who served and sacrificed."

The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible.

“We are very thankful for the donation of the vests to help protect our dogs. They are not only a valuable asset to protecting North Port, they are our partners and friends.” Says Sgt. Tony Donohew who oversees the North Port Police Department's K9 team.

The organization says are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts donations that help them provide vests to working police dogs. For more information or to donate, visit their website.