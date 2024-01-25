PSTA drivers call for more safety measures after bus attack in Clearwater

The Clearwater Police Department is still searching for the woman accused of attacking a bus operator with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) in Clearwater.

Officers said the attack happened last month when the woman boarded a bus at Drew Street and Park Place Boulevard and couldn't pay the bus fare.

Clearwater police said the driver told the passenger she had to get off the bus. Surveillance video on the bus shows the woman started trying to swing at the driver repeatedly.

Protective shielding that was put in place several years ago, helped block the passenger from the driver.

Some PSTA bus operators are now calling for more safety measures and for passengers to be held more accountable. Kevin Sablon is a 15-year veteran bus operator with the PSTA, and while he wasn’t the driver attacked in this incident, he said he has some sort of incident with a passenger almost every day.

"You have your head on a swivel at all times," Sablon said. "You don't know who's walking through that door."

Sablon said around 90% of the incidents he has with passengers are over the bus fares.

"The majority of the passengers are good people, you know?" he said. "But, we do have a small percentage of unruly passengers, like that one, who we have to deal with. And that's all it takes is that one time."

Drivers said a passenger can be put on a trespass order with a specific bus.

"Depending on the level, they should be able to ride another bus," April Murphy, a representative with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) said. "Just because I get in a fight with you, doesn't mean I'm going to get in a fight with him, and I can’t ride his bus, so I see PSTA’s side as well. I don't think passengers should be barred from the whole system."

Murphy said they’re working to figure out what other safety measures can be imposed, but she said drivers are sitting ducks. Murphy and some drivers said the measures in place aren’t always enough.

"They have added extra security to the terminals and things like that," Sablon said. "But you know what? You're out there alone on the bus."

The PSTA released the following statement regarding the incident:

"This was an unacceptable act of violence after the passenger could not pay her fare. Fortunately, the bus operator was behind a safety barrier designed to protect them from such incidents. All of our buses are well equipped with these barriers and have been since 2020. Our safety measures proved effective in this instance, and the operator sustained no serious injuries and has since returned to work.

At PSTA, safety is our number one priority. We continually invest in technology and infrastructure to create a secure environment for both our staff and passengers. The incident underscores the importance of these safety measures and the need for ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being of everyone on board. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism of our bus operators who play a crucial role in keeping our community connected.

We are working closely with law enforcement to investigate this incident thoroughly. Any form of violence against our operators is unacceptable."

Officials said the suspect in last month’s incident is between 20 and 30 years old, five-feet and five-inches tall and 140 pounds, with medium-length dreadlocks and the sides of her head shaved.

According to the police department, the woman may also have neck or face tattoos. Investigators said the suspect wore a blue hoodie with white lettering on the sleeves, dark track pants with white stripes and possibly had a pink backpack.

Police ask that anyone who can help identify her to call 727-562-4242.