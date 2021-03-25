Public input needed for Tropicana Field site redevelopment

article

St. Petersburg residents are invited to give input on the plans for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.

Four developers have been chosen to be considered for the project: JMA Ventures/Sugar Hill Community Partners, Midtown Development, Portman-Third Lake, and Unicorp National Development

There are three ways for residents to provide input regarding the proposals leading up to the final development partner being selected:

1) Attend one of three public meetings:

Registration is encouraged but not required. For in-person meetings, social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Advertisement

2) Starting April 12, residents may visit one of the immersive showrooms located throughout the city. The showrooms are equipped with executive summaries of the proposals, renderings, and the ability to leave your input.

Showroom locations:

North Library: 861 70th Ave. N.

Mirror Lake Library: 280 5th St. N.

JW Cate Rec Center: 5801 22nd Ave. N.

Enoch Davis Rec Center: 1111 18th Ave. S.

3) Submit a comment online to the Economic Development team by visiting https://form.jotform.com/210254356325045/.

Community feedback will be collected until the final ribbon is cut on the Tropicana Field redevelopment.