Publix among stores limiting number of cleaning, sanitizing products customers can buy

Publix has joined several other major grocery chains in placing limits on the number of cleaning and sanitizing products customers can buy.

This comes as a buying frenzy continues in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak, reports the Miami Herald. It’s a problem that has left shelves in some stores barren.

Customers of Publix will be limited to two of each for several items like:

▪ Hand soap

▪ Hand sanitizer

▪ Rubbing alcohol

▪ Face masks

▪ Gloves

▪ Disinfectant wipes and sprays

▪ Tissues

▪ Cups, plates and eating utensils

▪ Bleach

Other retailers have placed similar restrictions.

As of Sunday, more than 435 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.S. and 19 have died. For Florida, there have been 18 positive cases and two deaths.

