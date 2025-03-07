Publix with larger format and expanded offerings coming to Polk County

The Brief A Publix in Polk County will feature a newer format compared to other stores. Renovations at Publix's Lake Miriam store will include expanded deli options, a new pours area and cafe-style seating. The store is expected to open later this year.



The home of Publix will soon be getting a new store that will be more than just your average grocery store.

Publix's flagship Lake Miriam store on S. Florida Avenue is currently undergoing construction. The 55,000-square-foot space will feature a newer format rather than the standard one.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"A couple of things that make the store stand out is our expanded deli offerings," said Hannah Herring, Media Relations Manager, Publix." We have an area where we can get a burrito bowl or burritos or nachos that are fresh and ready to eat. We'll also have a pizza and pasta area ready to eat."

What we know: There will also be a "pours" area where customers can order tea, coffee, smoothies, beer, and wine.

READ: Lakeland Regional to open freestanding ER on southside to accommodate growing population

Hanna Herring, Publix's Media Relations Manager, says this newer format goes into areas where the space and opportunity is available.

This will be the first store of its kind in Polk County and the fourth in the state. The others are in Tampa, Wesley Chapel and Wellington, which is in South Florida.

What they’re saying: "This particular format has been really well-received in the Tampa Bay Area and throughout Florida," said Herring. "It's really a destination for folks. They can come in and grab lunch at the deli and sit in the café seating and enjoy lunch with their friends. They can grab a drink at the bar and hang out after work. It's a great place to be and spend quality time."

What we don’t know: An official opening date has not been released, but the store is expected to open some time later this year.

The Source: FOX 13's Carla Bayron collected the information in this story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: