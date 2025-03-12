Publix releases 8 limited-edition ice cream flavors

The Brief Publix has released its first round of limited-edition ice cream flavors for 2025. The limited-edition flavors are inspired by classic desserts. Publix will release its next batch of limited-edition ice cream flavors in the summer.



Grab a spoon! Publix has released eight limited-edition ice cream flavors inspired by classic desserts.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain said while its traditional flavors are available year-round, the limited-edition flavors are only on shelves once a year.

The flavors come in half-gallon sizes and are in stores until supplies run out.

Publix limited edition ice cream flavors

Bananas Foster:

Banana-flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum-flavored swirl.

Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake: Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with a Mackinac chocolaty graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolaty cups sprinkled throughout.

Cinnamon Streusel Praline:

Brown sugar ice cream with a cinnamon streusel swirl, sprinkled with sticky bun dough and praline pecans.

Irish Crème Salted Caramel:

Irish crème flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles. (Coming soon).

New Orleans Caramel Praline:

Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans.

Peanut Butter Pie:

Peanut butter cheesecake flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces.

Strawberry Shortcake:

Butter crème flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry-flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake.

The S’more the Merrier:

Toasted marshmallow-flavored ice cream with graham cracker ribbons and chocolaty marshmallows.

What's next:

Publix releases limited-edition ice cream flavors three times a year. The next round of limited-edition flavors will be released in the summer.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Publix.

