Publix reminds shoppers that pets are not allowed in their stores

It’s hard to miss the new green signage welcoming Publix shoppers into the store.

It reads "No pets allowed."

"We do have new signage in all stores, but our policy remains the same," a Publix spokesperson told FOX 13.

The signs remind shoppers that pets and emotional support animals are not allowed in stores.

However, the grocery store chain does allow service animals, which it defines as "a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability."

But service animals cannot be placed in carts or baskets.

Only service dogs are allowed in stores.

"In our Publix just last week, a manager was approaching a couple because their dog was right in the cart," shopper Nancy Dye said. "We all love our pets, and it's a hot button issue. We're very passionate about our pets. But the bottom line is, they're not sanitary to be in the shopping cart where we put our food."

"Non-service animals are not allowed in grocery stores by the FDA," the Publix signs read.

"I think it's pretty cut and dry. I mean, a service dog -- it's a necessary dog. That’s certainly fine. But when you go into a grocery store for instance, I just don't need to see dogs running around," Charley Dye shared.

Walmart outlines its pet policy out on their website: "Walmart welcomes service animals as defined by the ADA in our stores, and we recognize the important role they play in many of our customers’ lives. We do not allow pets in our stores."

A Winn-Dixie spokesperson wouldn’t comment on pets specifically but said in a statement: "Winn-Dixie fully abides by the laws related to service animals, and we thank our customers for their cooperation."