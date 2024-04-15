Publix scores big with the return of 2 NFL-themed subs in honor of the NFL draft

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Publix debuts some of its NFL-inspired sub sandwiches early, adding a flavorful touchdown to draft watch parties.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain recently announced two of its NFL-themed "Pub subs" will be making an early return for a limited time in Florida and Georgia.

Miami Dolphins fans can "Swim Toward the End Zone" with a sub that is a spin on the Cuban sandwich. It is stuffed with smokehouse tavern ham, pulled pork, and Swiss cheese. A lemon garlic aioli adds a taste of citrus and crispy jalapeños tie it all together.

The Miami Dolphins-inspired 'Pub sub' is a spin on the Cuban sandwich. Image is courtesy of Publix.

Across the state line in Georgia, Atlanta Falcons fans won’t be "Flying the Coop" with an Atlanta Falcons-themed sub that features Publix chicken tenders tossed with a sweet maple seasoning and topped with bacon. In honor of the Peach State, peach preserves are spread on top along with sriracha mayo for a hint of spice.

The Atlanta Falcons-themed 'Pub sub' is stuffed with chicken tenders, bacon, and, of course, peach preserves. Image is courtesy of Publix.

The NFL draft begins on April 25, and these specialty subs will be sidelined on April 30.

Click here to see if your local Publix is a participating location.

