Publix semi-truck driver hits, kills man crossing St. Petersburg street tricycle, police say

A man riding a tricycle died Saturday night after being struck by a Publix semi-truck.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, was riding an adult tricycle from the east sidewalk of 66th Street North around 6:15 p.m.

Police say when he tried to cross 5th Avenue North he was struck by a Publix semi-truck pulling a 53-foot trailer.

According to investigators Shannon Tyrone Morrell Jr., 32, was driving the truck north of 66th St. and did not see Christiano as he turned right onto 5th Avenue North.

Police say Christiano was in a marked crosswalk and was crossing the street on a green crossing signal when he was struck by the rear tire of the truck.

Christiano died at the scene.

According to investigators, Morrell stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the police.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.