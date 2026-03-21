Puerto Rican fast casual puts potatoes on the menu in Brandon

The Brief It's a fast-casual concept restaurant that takes the American favorite of a baked potato and adds a Puerto Rican flare. Customers can create comfort food or an exotic treat with multiple choices for toppings and spices. The owners of Super Potatoes call it "street food", bringing the culinary culture of Puerto Rico to Brandon.



The name is Super Potatoes, and the idea behind the Brandon restaurant is to blend Puerto Rican influences with the safe staple of a baked potato as the building block of the meal.

WHAT'S THAT NEW PUERTO RICAN FAST FOOD PLACE IN BRANDON?

It's no secret what they serve at Super Potatoes. It's in the name.

"Super Potato is a fast and casual restaurant that we serve baked potatoes," Areny Ortiz said. She and her husband are the owners of the location in Brandon. "It’s a huge big potato, and you can put all the meat that you want or all our fresh toppings. So, yes, it’s a full meal."

The great part about the fast food venue is the Caribbean influence that the owners bring to the table. It gives the customer multiple ways to dress up the main course of every menu item.

"We have some baked potatoes inspired in the American food," Ortiz said. "So, we got the bacon chicken ranch, the cheeseburger and the pulled pork coleslaw."

Each offering allows the customer to start out with the baked potato base to then build the meal with those different specialty toppings.

DOES SUPER POTATOES OFFER SOMETHING OTHER THAN POTATOES?

Ortiz pointed out that one of their signature items on the menu is a stuffed plantain "canoe." "We got La Canoa!" The Puerto Rican dish features a baked plantain split in the center and then stuffed with a choice of protein, chicken, beef or other, and covered with melted cheese and fresh toppings.

"We got nachos," Ortiz said. "You can put the nachos in the base, and then you can put all the toppings that you want."

Customers can create their own bowl with the basics or all of the exotic toppings available.

"We want the people [to] experience our Caribbean flavor and our street food in Puerto Rico here in Tampa," Ortiz said.

READ: Dinner DeeAs Dessert Week recipe: Puerto Rican Cake

What you can do:

You can visit Super Potatoes in person in Brandon. You will find them located at 3840 US Highway 301. Their menu and specialties can be found here.