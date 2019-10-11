Pug dressed for winter as snow hits Colorado

A cold front in Colorado brought the first snow of the fall to many parts of the state as forecasters warned that blustery conditions were expected to continue.

The early snow was an opportunity for stoic Archie the pug to don his winter finery, as seen in an Instagram video uploaded to Pugnotes, the account run by his Boulder, Colorado–based owner, Melissa.

The Pugnotes post said roads in the Boulder area were icy and slippery after the temperature dropped from 73 F on October 9 to 27 F on October 10. The National Weather Service warned that snowy conditions would continue into the weekend.