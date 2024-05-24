Puppies found dead in crate submerged in Pinellas Park canal

The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a horrible case of animal abuse.

On May 14, officers were called to 84th Avenue N at 64th St. N where two dead puppies were found inside a dog crate submerged in a canal.

Concerned citizens found the crate and removed it from the canal. Both dogs were estimated to be three months old and both were pit bull-style breeds.

Investigators are asking for the community's assistance in finding suspects in this case.

If anyone has any knowledge of this incident, please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 800-873-TIPS (8477).