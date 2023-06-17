Purple alert issued for missing 66-year-old woman last seen in Plant City

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 66-year-old Mattie Fleming.

Fleming was reported missing at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

She was last seen at Cox Adult Living Facility, located at 1906 Oscar Cox Trail in Plant City, on Friday evening, according to HCSO.

Police say she was seen walking towards E. State Road 60 from Smith Ryals Road. Due to a medical issue requires her to walk with a walker.

She is approximately 5'5, 140 pounds, and has short black curly hair or an unknown color wig.

Anyone who may have seen Mattie Fleming or has information about her whereabouts is being asked to call 813-247-8200.

