Pasco County pursuit ends in deadly crash in Hernando County, deputies say

At least one person is dead after a pursuit that started in Pasco County led to a crash in Hernando County, according to investigators.

What we know:

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly after midnight Thursday on Mariner Blvd. south of Spring Hill Dr.

HCSO said its deputies were not involved in the pursuit, adding that the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

A pursuit that started in Pasco County led to a deadly crash in Hernando County, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not confirmed any details about who died, only saying the crash "was the result of a pursuit that started in Pasco County."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

