Push-ups can benefit your heart health

During their sessions at the YMCA, Phillip Preston's trainer gets his heart pumping with push-ups.

"I think it engages your whole body,” he said. “It feels like you're working every single muscle.”

"We're really working on getting him to do more push-ups in a minute," said trainer, Anthony Bellapigna.

And that could be important.

A Harvard study involving men found that the more push-ups a man was able to do, the lower the risk for heart problems.

"You can absolutely do enough push-ups to keep your heart out of the danger zone for cardiovascular disease," said Jenny Beadle, a YMCA wellness executive. "You're talking about every major muscle group in your body as well as getting your heart elevated which is basically what helps your heart get stronger".

But if you aren't used to it, you want to go slow.

"If you can do 10 or 12 maybe to start out, that's a good thing," said Beadle.

And use a form that's comfortable for you.

"A lot of people need to start against a wall or maybe down on their knees," said Beadle.

And a bonus: there's no equipment required.

"You can do at home. You can do them in the gym. You can do them with a trainer, without a trainer," said Bellapigna.

It's helping Preston's body and heart get stronger.

"I just think it's an overall great workout," he said.

