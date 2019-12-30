Rabies alert issued for part of Citrus County after cat tests positive for disease

A rabies alert has been issued for the Inverness area after a person was bitten by a feral cat that tested positive for the disease.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County said the person sought medical assistance quickly and is receiving the necessary post-exposure treatment to stop the disease, which affects the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

The rabies alert is in effect for the next 60 days and centers around the intersection of E. Heatherwood Street and S. Hammock Ave. It includes the following boundaries in Citrus County:

North boundary: northern part of S. Vision Circle and Trail 18

East boundary: Lighthorse Circle

South boundary: E. Needham Court

West boundary: S. Brittany Path

Health officials urged residents to keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and at-risk livestock. They also recommended not allowing your pets to run free.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Department of Health in Citrus County at 352-527-0068.

If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, health officials say you should seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Unit at 352-726-1121.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health website.