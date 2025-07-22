Rain, storm chances high in Tampa Bay area as tropical moisture returns to Florida

The Brief Heavy rain and storms are back in the forecast for the Bay Area over the next few days, according to FOX 13 meteorologists. Rain coverage is at 70% on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as tropical moisture moves across Florida. Drier conditions and seasonal temperatures return by this weekend.



Tropical downpours are making a comeback in the Tampa Bay area over the next few days as deep moisture once again moves across Florida.

Tuesday forecast

Timeline:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says showers and storms will get off to an earlier start, with rounds of heavy rain expected during the late morning and afternoon hours.

"We are likely to see a couple of hours of heavy rain that pushes off the coast by 4:00 and 5:00, then we start to taper down the storm potential," Mills said.

Storms will move through the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, meteorologists say.

The rain will keep temperatures down, as well, topping out in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.

More heavy rain ahead

Rain should return quickly, though, according to Mills, with showers and storms possible during the overnight hours Wednesday. More rounds of rain are expected throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances drop to about 50% on Friday, then 30% this weekend.

Rain and storm coverage will remain high for the next few days, meteorologists say.

"We're not talking washout conditions, but there will be times when we're just going to have some good downpours," Mills said.

As rain coverage drops, seasonal temperatures will return. Mills says afternoon highs will climb back well into the 90s by this weekend and into next week.

