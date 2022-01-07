Rally supports teen shot by St. Petersburg officer after task force finds no wrongdoing

Three months after a St. Petersburg police officer shot a 17-year-old, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force determined the officer acted lawfully and properly.

The teen’s family thinks the task force got it wrong.

Dozens of people from community groups held a rally outside the St. Petersburg Police Department Friday, demanding the officer who shot 17-year-old Christopher Tonsel on October 20 be fired and charged.

Tonsel survived being shot in the stomach but his mother, Catherine Jones, says he’s badly injured and that justice is not being served.

Protesters say Tonsel should not have been shot, officer should be fired

"When he came around the corner, literally, his eyes opened, he was terrified, so when did you fear for your life?" she questioned of the officer. "And why did you feel it was alright to shoot my son?"

The day of the shooting, police say Tonsel was seen arguing with a woman in a park. Someone called 911 to report a domestic incident, saying the male subject appeared to have a gun and tried to hit a woman.

When police arrived, Tonsel took off.

St. Pete Police Officer Leighton Williams and his K-9 followed Tonsel and found him hiding behind a home.

Body camera video shows parts of the interaction. The officer can be heard making demands before a shot is fired.

Investigators say Tonsel pointed his gun at the officer, so the officer fired.

Body camera video still image from Tonsel's shooting

Tonsel’s mother says she saw the video and doesn’t think it tells the full story.

"Who’s to say? He was literally sitting on an air conditioner when you came around the corner. He dropped the gun and you shot your gun. I don’t understand. And then you make a press conference and say that he pointed a gun at you and you feared for your life," Jones said.

Jones said her son is still suffering from injuries he received that day.

"He has high blood pressure. He’s not able to keep his food down. He has panic attacks. You literally just destroyed his life, for what? There’s no way you feared for your life," Jones said.

She wants Officer Williams to be fired and for the charges against her son to be dropped. For now, he’s in the Pinellas County jail, facing charges as an adult.

The St. Petersburg Police Department launched an internal investigation to make sure all policies and procedures were followed.