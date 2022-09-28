Expand / Collapse search
Coolio, rapper known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59, TMZ reports

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 9:35PM
Entertainment
FOX 11

Coolio, the Grammy Award-winning rapper known for his hit song, "Gangsta's Paradise," has reportedly died at the age of 59.

LOS ANGELES - Rapper and Compton native Coolio has reportedly died at the age of 59.

According to a report from TMZ, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a factor in Coolio's death.

FOX 11 is making calls to the rapper's management and officials for confirmation on Coolio's death.

Coolio, born, Artis Ivey Jr., became a household name after his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise." 

3f1c5150-Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Rapper Coolio performs during the halftime of Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center in 2019. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)