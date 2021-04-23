Rays' future is ‘elephant in the room’ as Bay Area celebrates ‘Champion’s Day’

Friday, April 23 was declared ‘Champion's Day’ in Tampa Bay. The Rays, Lightning, Bucs and Rowdys brought their championship trophies together for a special ceremony in the morning.

"If you're a sports fan, I don't think there's a better place in the world to be than in Tampa Bay," said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Local leaders say this is yet another way to market a region that's become one of the fastest-growing in the U.S.

"It is a great time in Tampa Bay. It is a great time for sports, it is a great time for business and it is just a great time for all of our residence to celebrate," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Meanwhile, the elephant in the room remains the Rays' future plans and whether or not they'll continue to play in St. Petersburg. Mayor Castor indicated that a move across the bay still isn't out of the question.

"We have talked about getting together, to continue with Hillsborough County to continue the talks about having the Rays move to Hillsborough County," she said. "We are too big of a region to lose a major league sporting franchise."

