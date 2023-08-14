FHP: Driver who fled Pinellas County crash found unconscious, dies at hospital

article

A 57-year-old Seminole man attempted to flee from a crash Sunday night but was found unconscious by Pinellas County deputies.

The man was driving a pickup truck east on Bay Pines Boulevard, west of Seahorse Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday. He lost control of his Ford Ranger and hit the median, according to FHP.

READ: FHP: 18-year-old suspect involved in Polk County hit-and-run charged

Troopers say the truck went across the road before going through a fence and hitting a parked landscape truck.

Troopers say the man fled on foot but was found unconscious by deputies shortly after the crash.

Deputies say they gave him medical care and took him to a nearby hospital, which is where he died.