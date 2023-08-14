FHP: 18-year-old suspect involved in Polk County hit-and-run charged

article

An 18-year-old troopers say was involved in a hit-and-run crash around midnight on Sunday has been arrested and charged.

FHP says a trooper was conducting speed checks on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard when a red Ford Mustang passed him. The car was going nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to officials.

FHP says the driver, 18-year-old Ramon Santiago-Garcia, shut off his lights and sped away after he saw the trooper begin to pursue him and activate his lights.

The Mustang was found at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail. Troopers say Santiago-Garcia crashed into a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder and fled on foot with one of his passengers.

Troopers discovered that there was a second passenger in the Mustang.

The Pathfinder was being driven by a 22-year-old Davenport woman. There was also a 21-year-old woman in the car, according to FHP.

Both women were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Polk County deputies assisted in finding the passenger of the Mustang but could not find the driver.

On Sunday afternoon, FHP Troopers received a tip about Santiago-Garcia's location. He was arrested at his home in Haines City and taken to the Polk County Jail, according to authorities.

Santiago-Garcia was charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, flee disregard safety cause injury or death, and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver and passenger of the Pathfinder are both still hospitalized and in serious condition.