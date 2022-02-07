Rays stadium in Ybor City would cost nearly $800M, study shows

As the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County continue to push for the Tampa Bay Rays to move to Ybor City with a new ballpark, the cost of a new stadium is coming into focus.

Commissioner Ken Hagan told FOX 13 about the framework of the deal. According to a contracted study, paid for by the Tampa Sports Authority, it would cost $799 million to build a new stadium on Palm Avenue in Ybor City.

That number is scaled back from the $900 million pitch from the Rays in 2018.

The study found that a roof, which many says is needed because of the rainy summer months, would likely add another $160 to $180 million to the project.

MORE: Mayor Castor 'all in' for possibility of Rays split-season, multi-use Ybor City stadium

The stadium would fit more than 27,000 people with more than 23,000 seats -- much smaller than Tropicana Field which can fit more than 42,000 people.

The money brought into the region would be around $6 million for a full season, growing to more than $7.5 million by 2032.

The study says the ballpark would bring more than $20 million in real estate growth to the region.

Advertisement

The Tampa Bay Rays organization recently did a similar study, but it was modeled after the split season concept with Montreal, which isn’t going to happen.