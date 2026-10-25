Rays World Series gives Carrollwood family a second chance at a missed game 18 years ago

The Brief Tanya Pena missed the Rays’ first World Series in 2008 after pregnancy complications kept her in the hospital. Now, 18 years later, three generations of her family are heading to Tropicana Field for Game 3 of the World Series. The family plans to arrive when gates open and frame their printed tickets to remember the long-awaited experience.



The Tampa Bay Rays’ World Series run is about more than baseball for a Carrollwood family. It’s a chance to make up for a game they missed 18 years ago.

The backstory:

In 2008, as the Rays prepared for their first World Series appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tanya Pena was supposed to attend a game with her mother, Vicky, a season ticket holder.

But life took an unexpected turn. Tanya was pregnant with her son, Jaden, and developed preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication that led to an early delivery. Her health complications continued after giving birth, keeping her in the hospital.

Courtesy of Tanya Peña

Vicky urged her mother to go to the game, but she refused to leave her daughter’s side. Instead, Vicky gave away her tickets.

That moment became a World Series memory they never got to share.

What they're saying:

Tanya said her mother’s decision to stay with her meant everything. She was the first of her siblings to have a child, and having Vicky by her side during that time was especially important.

Now, with the Rays back at the Trop for the World Series, the family saw an opportunity to finally make that missed experience happen.

Courtesy of Tanya Peña

They splurged on tickets to Game 3, bringing Tanya, Vicky, Jaden and Tanya’s husband together for the game.

Tanya said, "Now she gets to go in with my son and all of us. 'Cause all four of us are going, so it ended up being really good. So I'm so excited."

A family of Rays fans:

Baseball has remained a big part of the family’s life over the years.

Jaden, now 18, has played baseball since he was 3 and now plays in high school. He also grew up cheering for the Rays, even wearing a Rays' jersey with his last name, Pena, as a baby.

Courtesy of Tanya Peña

When the family told him they were going to the World Series, he initially thought they were joking.

Now, he’ll get to experience the game alongside his mom and grandmother.

What's next:

The family says they’re not taking any chances on missing a moment of the action. They plan to arrive at Tropicana Field as soon as the gates open.

They’re also planning to have their tickets printed at the Rays merchandise store so they can frame them and keep a lasting reminder of the night.

After 18 years, the family will finally get the World Series memory they missed, together.