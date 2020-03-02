Ready, set, slide at Aquatica Orlando

article

Florida’s first ever duel-racer waterslide is coming to Aquatica Orlando. The RipTide Race is the newest attraction under construction at the water park.

The duel racer is the first of its kind in Florida and designers say it will have amazing new features that riders will love -- especially with friends.

“These slides will split off after our start tub, then will come together and pass each other so you can see your friends pass by face to face,” the park's vice president of design and engineering, Brian Andrelczyk, explained during a recent preview tour.

The RipTide Race was once a dining area for the Banana Boat Cookout, which gave designers minimal space to work with. In order to build the new slide, crews had to build up 68 feet to create enough space.

Andrelczyk described the workspace to be like building on a “post-it stamp” and that it is a “tiny little site.”

The duel slides consist of 650 feet of side-by-side slides, with many tight turns and zig-zags, creating more fun for all racers.

The RipTide Race is still under construction and is scheduled to open this spring.

LINK: For more information visit: https://aquatica.com/orlando/rides/riptide-race/