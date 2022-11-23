Real Housewives of Atlanta's Marlo Hampton hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in hometown St. Pete

As the country deals with crippling inflation, many families struggle to make ends meet this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay reports an increase in food-related calls as we head into the holiday season.

"Individuals are looking for assistance, buying a holiday meal and with rents going up and everything else that's happening, it's just a really tough time for families this year," Clara Reynolds with the Crisis Center of Tampa said.

Recognizing the great need, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Marlo Hampton hosted a Feeding the Community event in her hometown of St. Petersburg ahead of Thanksgiving.

"I just felt this is home and no matter where you go, when you experience different things in life, you realize there's no place like home," Hampton said.

The event was held at Lake Vista Recreation Center in St. Pete on Wednesday. She partnered with city leaders and community groups like The Saturday Morning Shoppe to make sure families had a hot meal and children had entertainment.

"The importance of a hot meal in our community is I mean, it's paramount. So, the goal is to make sure that they have not just a hot meal, but a great hot meal," Renee Edwards, the founder of The Saturday Morning Shoppe, said.

Hampton said she plans to make this an annual event.

If you need assistance of any kind or are struggling this Thanksgiving, the Crisis Center said counselors are ready to help at 211 or 988 depending on your need.