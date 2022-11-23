'Enchant' Christmas light spectacular returns to Tropicana Field in St. Pete

article

The world's largest Christmas light spectacular is making its return to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. "Enchant" is back with a new interactive light maze adventure called "Santa's Magic Timepiece" created with more than four million sparking lights, organizers said.

Enchant will also include a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, culinary treats and holiday cocktails at the Tipsy Tree Lounge.

The event's Presenting Sponsor The Hallmark Channel will be offering guests a variety of custom experiences, according to officials. This includes the Hallmark Channel Holiday House for guests to relax, take photos, and get a chance to win a set visit to a Hallmark Channel movie.

Enchanted will take place from November 25 to January 1, 2023, officials said. tickets for adults will start at $35, kids tickets will start at $20 and tickets for seniors and military start at $32.

Guests can customize their Enchant visit by choosing to add-on ice skating, VIP elf guide or upgrading to the VIP Access ticket option. Organizers said skating has a limited capacity and VIP options have to be purchased in advance.

For more information and a full list of Enchanted hours, visit enchantchristmas.com/st-petersburg-fl-tropicana-field-guest-information. To buy tickets, click here.