Recipe: Cocoa-rubbed pork tenderloin with sweet potatoes

We're happy to be continuing a new segment on the FOX 13 4 O'Clock News. It's called One-Hour Suppers with Dr. BBQ.

This week, he's making a pork meal that won't dirty too many dishes.

INGREDIENTS:

Cocoa grill rub

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa

2 tbsp Morton’s Kosher Salt

2 tbsp Sugar in the Raw

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp dried orange peel

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

2 whole pork tenderloins, trimmed and about 1 pound each

2 medium sweet potatoes, washed and cut lengthwise into four wedges

Olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven at 400 F.

In the small bowl of a food processor, combine the cocoa, salt, sugar, chili powder, pepper, orange peel, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pulse 4 or 5 times quickly until well blended. Set aside.

Lightly brush the tenderloins and the sweet potatoes with olive oil. Season the pork tenderloins and the sweet potatoes liberally with the cocoa rub.

Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper, then coat lightly with olive oil. Place the pork on the sheet pan.

Place the sweet potatoes on the sheet pan, skin-side down.

Place in the oven and cook for 20 minutes. Flip the pork and continue cooking until the pork reaches and internal temperature of 150 and the sweet potatoes are soft to the touch, about another 20 minutes.

Let rest for 5 minutes.

Slice the pork thinly and place it on a platter. Cut the sweet potato wedges in half if desired and add them to the plate.

Makes about 6 servings

