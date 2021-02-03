Recipe: Copycat KFC wing sauces
We're getting saucy as we count down to Super Bowl Sunday.
Your gameday snacks are about to get a super affordable upgrade. Consumer reporter Sorboni Banerjee explains how to get the taste of some of your favorite restaurants in your own kitchen.
KFC’s Finger-lickin’ sauce copycat
- ½ cup mayo
- 3 Tbs ketchup
- 2 Tbs Worcestershire sauce
- 1.5 tsp ketchup
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp dill pickle juice
- Paprika and black pepper to taste
KFC’s honey BBQ sauce copycat
- 1¼ cups ketchup
- 1/3 cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup hickory liquid smoke
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp chili powder