Recipe: Copycat KFC wing sauces

Sorboni demonstrates two KFC copycat recipes.

We're getting saucy as we count down to Super Bowl Sunday.

Your gameday snacks are about to get a super affordable upgrade. Consumer reporter Sorboni Banerjee explains how to get the taste of some of your favorite restaurants in your own kitchen.

KFC’s Finger-lickin’ sauce copycat

  • ½ cup mayo
  • 3 Tbs ketchup
  • 2 Tbs Worcestershire sauce
  • 1.5 tsp ketchup
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp dill pickle juice
  • Paprika and black pepper to taste

KFC’s honey BBQ sauce copycat

  • 1¼ cups ketchup
  • 1/3 cup white vinegar
  • ¼ cup hickory liquid smoke
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp onion powder
  • ¼ tsp chili powder  