Recipe: Copycat KFC wing sauces

We're getting saucy as we count down to Super Bowl Sunday.

Your gameday snacks are about to get a super affordable upgrade. Consumer reporter Sorboni Banerjee explains how to get the taste of some of your favorite restaurants in your own kitchen.

KFC’s Finger-lickin’ sauce copycat

½ cup mayo

3 Tbs ketchup

2 Tbs Worcestershire sauce

1.5 tsp ketchup

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp dill pickle juice

Paprika and black pepper to taste

KFC’s honey BBQ sauce copycat