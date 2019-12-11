Recipe: Kelly's white chocolate-dipped gingersnaps

This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.

Baking is all about family at Kelly Ring's house. Today, she shows of the dipped gingersnaps they make every year.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups sugar

1½ cups vegetable oil

2 eggs

½ cup molasses

4 cups all purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking soda

1 tablespoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

Additional sugar for rolling

For dip:

2 12-ounce packages white chocolate chips

¼ cup shortening

Advertisement

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine sugar and oil and mix well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in molasses.

Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

Shape into ¾-inch balls and roll in sugar.

Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet to cool.

Melt chips and shortening in microwaveable bowl. Dip cookies halfway and place on waxed paper to harden.

Makes 3 to 4 dozen

Recipe is courtesy the Tampa Bay Times Best Christmas Cookies of the Decade: 2011.

