Recipe: Steak with brandy mushroom sauce
TAMPA, Fla. - Forget about eating out on Valentine's Day. You can create a romantic meal at home.
Francis Anthony, also known as the "Love Chef," said while people may spend a lot of money for the holiday, he thought of a recipe that can made right at home to help the wallet. It's a steak dish where you can cook the meat at whatever temperature you want. The topping is a delicious brandy mushroom sauce.
"Don't eat out tonight," he said.
INGREDIENTS:
Steak of choice
8 ounces baby bella mushrooms/quartered
3 tablespoons butter/unsalted
¼ cup chopped shallots
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 cup Brandy
1 cup heavy cream
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare steak as desired
- Meanwhile, sautee shallots in butter
- Add mushrooms, thyme and continue to saute about 3-5 minutes
- Remove from heat
- Add brandy, return to heat, and saute on high for 2 minutes
- Add cream, reduce until thick on high heat
- Spoon over finished steaks
- ENJOY!