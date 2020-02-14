Recipe: Steak with brandy mushroom sauce

article

Forget about eating out on Valentine's Day. You can create a romantic meal at home.

Francis Anthony, also known as the "Love Chef," said while people may spend a lot of money for the holiday, he thought of a recipe that can made right at home to help the wallet. It's a steak dish where you can cook the meat at whatever temperature you want. The topping is a delicious brandy mushroom sauce.

"Don't eat out tonight," he said.

INGREDIENTS:

Steak of choice

8 ounces baby bella mushrooms/quartered

3 tablespoons butter/unsalted

¼ cup chopped shallots

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 cup Brandy

1 cup heavy cream

INSTRUCTIONS: