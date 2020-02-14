Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Steak with brandy mushroom sauce

Published 
TAMPA, Fla. - Forget about eating out on Valentine's Day. You can create a romantic meal at home.

Francis Anthony, also known as the "Love Chef," said while people may spend a lot of money for the holiday, he thought of a recipe that can made right at home to help the wallet. It's a steak dish where you can cook the meat at whatever temperature you want. The topping is a delicious brandy mushroom sauce.

"Don't eat out tonight," he said.

INGREDIENTS:       
Steak of choice
8 ounces baby bella mushrooms/quartered
3 tablespoons butter/unsalted
¼ cup chopped shallots
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 cup Brandy
1 cup heavy cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Prepare steak as desired
  2. Meanwhile, sautee shallots in butter
  3. Add mushrooms, thyme and continue to saute about 3-5 minutes
  4. Remove from heat
  5. Add brandy, return to heat, and saute on high for 2 minutes 
  6. Add cream, reduce until thick on high heat
  7. Spoon over finished steaks
  8. ENJOY!  