Recipes: Copycat Big Mac and Bloomin’ Onion sauces

When it comes to sprucing up your Super Bowl spread, the secret sauce is, well, secret sauce.

Consumer reporter Sorboni Banerjee tapped into some copycat recipes for some ideas on how to level-up your burgers and sides.

McD's Big Mac copycat sauce:

½ cup of mayo

2 Tbs French dressing

4 tsp sweet or dill pickle relish (your taste)

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp sugar

Shake of salt

Let the flavors blend in fridge overnight.

Bloomin’ Onion copycat Outback sauce

Advertisement