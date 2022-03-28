Record gas prices lead to an increase in carpooling

article

"You’d be kind of silly not to do it, right?" said Steve Butcher.

Butcher and Vanpool driver Jeramy Johnson commute to and from work together every day during the week.

"It’s really not bad at all," Johnson said.

Johnson joined Vanpool last year. Drivers and passengers pay a monthly fee that covers gas and insurance . Picking up and dropping off Butcher adds almost an hour to his daily commute, but the amount he’s saving on gas makes that time worth it.

"After finding out what my round trip is, after doing the math, I think I save around $350 a month in fuel," Johnson said.

Butcher is also saving hundreds of dollars a month since he started riding with Johnson.

"I have the opportunity to save that money," Butcher said. "I can spend it at home. I can spend it on my family. I can spend it on my loved ones."

According to AAA, demand for gas usually goes up every March, but this year it’s dropping. If prices stay this high, AAA expects more people to carpool to save money.

"People are doing what they told us they were going to do," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. "And they’re going to alter their driving habits."

As long as prices are this high, Johnson and Butcher will keep riding together every day.

"It’s a door-to-door service that really works well for me," Butcher said.

