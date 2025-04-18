Record heat possible for Easter weekend in Tampa Bay area

The Brief Temperatures are rising in the Tampa Bay area ahead of Easter weekend, meteorologists say. The afternoon high could at least tie, if not break, daily records in Tampa on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Humidity won't be high, however, with dew points likely staying in the 50s until Monday.



This Easter weekend will be a hot one in the Tampa Bay area, with a chance of record heat as temperatures soar.

Friday forecast

By the numbers:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says there will be "wall-to-wall sunshine" across Florida on Friday, with the high temperature approaching 90 degrees in many parts of the Bay Area.

Easter weekend weather

Saturday brings a greater chance of at least tying, if not breaking, Tampa's daily record high of 90 degrees set in 2011.

Easter Sunday's high is also forecast to reach 90 in Tampa, which would match the record for April 20 set in 1960.

One thing you won't notice, though, is high humidity. Osterberg says the dew point will likely stay in the 50s through the weekend before climbing into the 60s on Monday.

"That does make a big difference because when you hit 90 degrees with a dew point in the upper 50s, it feels very different than 90 degrees with a dew point of 70," Osterberg said.

What to expect next week

As humidity rises, morning lows will go up to about 70 degrees next week, according to Osterberg.

Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with little to no rain expected over the next several days.

