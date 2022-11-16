Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others

Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there.

Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll see.

"I can't get enough of the place," he told FOX13 with a big grin.

Just seven months ago, Sitloh was face down in a gutter living on the street.

"I lost everything. I lost my career, I lost my house. I lost my wife," he stated.

Joel Sitloh is a recovering alcoholic who gives back to others by serving meals at the Trinity Cafe. Expand

He had everything – a college education, a loving wife, and a daughter. He even owned his own business. But he didn't have control of his alcohol.

"I just drank my whole life away," Sitloh shared.

His family finally had enough and Sitloh ended up living on the street. His rock bottom came in a Bradenton homeless shelter where he says he was treated like no one should ever be. That was the moment he decided to turn his life around to help others.

"I made a promise to myself that if ever I was in the position to serve others with dignity, I would do so," he shared.

For him, and his new mission, it's daily servings of compassion at the Trinity Cafe.

Here, he's making new friends and inspiring others while serving them hot meals. He even helps out in the kitchen and has enjoyed his journey and time there so much he is now taking on a leadership role as captain of the volunteers. That's something he's particularly proud of.

"I am so lucky, he said. "So lucky."

As far as making progress with his past, Sitloh says he's hopeful to regain their respect one day, but he says he has much work to do.

Joel Sitloh volunteers five days a week at the Trinity Cafe.

"The only way I can prove to myself and others is just stay sober just for today. That's all I can do. It's making amends. Especially to my daughter. She's not sure about dad yet but I feel it takes time. Those are things I must earn."

Feeding Tampa Bay is always in need of food and volunteers during the busy holiday season. Learn more about Feeding Tampa Bay here and its Trinity Cafe here.