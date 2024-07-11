Recovery, family and faith: Polk County woman thanks caregivers after nearly drowning

Not many people can say they survived a potential drowning and now, with a second chance at life, a Polk County woman is thanking her caregivers after her near-death experience a year ago.

Jena Roberson-Hudson was all smiles as she took several steps out of her wheelchair in the lobby of AdventHealth Heart of Florida.

"She is definitely a walking, talking miracle," said Marie Roberson, Jena's mother.

While celebrating her 38th birthday a year ago, Jena was swimming in her pool when she had a medical episode caused by an undiagnosed heart condition which caused her to lose consciousness. She was under the water for up to a minute before family members pulled her out.

She ended up in a coma.

"It was extremely traumatic to find out your daughter has drowned even though we knew she could swim," said Roberson.

Holding onto their faith is what carried Jena's family through a heartbreaking two weeks until, finally, Jena regained consciousness.

Doctors say her two daughters administering CPR right away was key to her making an incredible recovery.

"Seconds matter when you don't have good blow flow to the brain or oxygenation to the body, so the fact that they were able to do that is really the real reason she's here with us today," said Jessica Deckard, Senior Nurse Manager of the ICU.

READ: Alligator attacks woman in Hillsborough River: FWC

Jena's mother says they also couldn't have made it through this experience without the amazing caregivers at AdventHealth who developed a close bond and relationship with Jena and her family.

"That could be my family member," said Jay Jacques, a Neurodiagnostic Technician. "I had to put my emotions to the side, but I have to keep strong knowing I'm caring for the patient."

"It's amazing to see her today and to walk and to smile and to be with her family is amazing," said Deckard. "It restores our faith and reminds us of what we do every day."

Jena struggles with speech and memory issues, but she's just simply thankful.

"Hopefully I'll be walking soon," said Jena. "I just want to thank everyone who helped me and that's all."

READ: Robotic assistant helping Lakeland doctors perform knee surgeries

"She's here to prove God's word is real and His healing power is real," said her mother.

Next, Jena will undergo speech and occupational therapy. Her family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her hospital expenses.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter