Red tide bloom tracks north, killing 1,700 pounds of fish along St. Pete Beach

article

Anyone who went to one of Pinellas County's southern beaches last weekend may have felt a tickle in their throat, or maybe saw dead marine creatures along the shore.

Crews picked up close to 1,700 pounds of dead fish that washed ashore on St. Pete Beach between Thursday and Monday. It's nowhere near the 614 tons collected during the red tide bloom in summer 2021, but it's enough to put local officials and fishermen on-guard.

The smell of red tide and dead fish had subsided Tuesday on Pass-a-Grille, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the reprieve could be short-lived.

Pinellas County’s environmental management team says samples taken Monday show high concentrations of red tide at Treasure Island and Pass-a-Grille.

County officials say they’ve implemented phase one of their red tide response plan, which includes making sure they can ready equipment for cleanup operations if the impacts become widespread.

FWC researcher Kate Hubbard said winds will continue to shift the bloom north, but a cold front arrives Friday, pushing the bloom back south and bringing the chance for another intensification.

Hubbard said the movement and duration of the blooms depend on wind direction, currents, temperature and nutrients in the water, making them hard to predict.

She says it’s likely that Hurricane Ian helped move this red tide bloom closer to shore.

FWC and the county will take water samples a few times a week.

The health department said red tide can cause mild respiratory symptoms like a cough or a runny nose. Anyone with existing breathing problems should avoid the beach.