Rehabilitation center for human trafficking victims to open in Pinellas County

Human trafficking is still a growing problem in the sunshine state. Florida ranks third in the nation for the most reported potential cases.

It’s a crime that deprives millions worldwide of their dignity and freedom.

“It’s unbelievable; it’s the second-largest moneymaker in the world for bad guys,” said Pastor Bill Losasso.

Losasso founded the Florida Dream Center, an outreach organization dedicated to helping human trafficking survivors. The non-profit’s RESTORED program is a year-long rehabilitation that sets victims up for a brighter future.

“We put them into programs that start with taking a piece of broken furniture and making it pretty again,” explained Losasso. “They learn to work with a group; they learn to produce something with their own hands. We teach how to do a resume, how to cook, how to interview.”

For some of these rescued women, they cannot fully focus on their future, because they do not have anywhere to live. However, that is about to change in Pinellas County.

The Florida Dream Center is collaborating with Rahab’s Daughters to open a pair of safe houses.

“We have two properties that will house up to ten survivors,” explained Laurie Wisotsky, Director of Rahab’s Daughters Tampa Chapter. “And what makes our safe houses unique is we will house survivors with children.”

The living arrangements will be completely free, letting survivors focus on long-term support and transitioning to a life of independence.

Wisotsky says there is a huge need for this in the county.

“Just last week alone I had three phone calls asking if we were open if we could take in survivors,” she said.

The two safe houses will be the first in the county and are set to open in October.

To contribute to the RESTORED program, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rahab-s-daughters/tampa-bay-safe-houses-rahab-s-daughters-florida-dream-center.