Renderings released of USF’s ‘Fletcher District’ multi-use development project

Click the video above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief The University of South Florida released new renderings Friday for its Fletcher District project, an area that could become a prime spot for alumni, students and fans. The district will include student and multifamily housing, restaurants, retail, a hotel and conference center, an academic research facility and recreation space. The 138-acre project plans to open in time for the fall 2028 semester, and construction will begin in spring 2026.



The University of South Florida released new renderings Friday for its Fletcher District project, an area that could become a prime spot for alumni, students and fans.

Project Outlook:

According to a USF press release, the district will include student and multifamily housing, restaurants, retail, a hotel and conference center, an academic research facility and recreation space.

The plans are moving forward after the Florida Board of Governors approved the development proposal for the project on Thursday.

The visuals provide street-level views and an image of a planned hotel, which will be within walking distance of USF’s on-campus stadium opening in fall 2027.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: University of South Florida

What they're saying:

"This isn’t just a real estate development because we had some land that wasn’t performing. It is going to be mission-led, it is going to be mission-driven. The profits that we receive from this will be reinvested in student success. This will help us attract students, world-class faculty and staff," USF Board of Trustees Vice Chair Mike Griffin said.

MORE USF COVERAGE: New USF College of Cybersecurity and AI draws thousands of students

The initial phase of the project will be located north of Fletcher Avenue and east of North 46th Street.

What's next:

The 138-acre project plans to open in time for the fall 2028 semester, and construction will begin in spring 2026.