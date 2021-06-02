Report: Trump telling supporters he expects to be reinstated

article

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly telling supporters he expects to be reinstated in August.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted the report in reference to a Qanon conference in Dallas, Texas.

"Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information)," she tweeted.

MORE NEWS: CPAC poll: Gov. DeSantis favorite to win GOP nomination if Trump doesn't run in 2024

According to FOX 5, Trump's former attorney Sidney Powell told attendees at the conference that "a new inauguration day is set."

Powell has been sued by the election infrastructure company Dominion Voting Systems for defamation after pushing lawsuits and doubts about the 2020 election results.

Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, despite repeated claims of election fraud. Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States in January.

RELATED: Trump says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'would be considered' as his 2024 running mate

In April, Trump revealed in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" that he is "100%" thinking about running for president again in 2024 and would "certainly" consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate. Trump won the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll with 55% of attendees saying they'd vote for him if the 2024 GOP primary were today.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.