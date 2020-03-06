Research group: Two dead dolphins had injuries caused by human interaction

The Sarasota Dolphin Research Program has spent decades identifying threats to the Bay Area dolphin population and taking steps to protect them.

The program is now investigating the deaths of two dolphins who are part of the same dolphin family. Sarasota Dolphin Research workers attributed the deaths to human interactions.

Both dolphins were relatives of a female dolphin, Vespa (FB79).

Vespa's 3.5-year-old son had fresh wounds from fishing gear when he died Feb 24.

His 2.5-year-old niece, known as 1095, was recovered two days later but was too decomposed to determine the cause of death. However, researchers were able to see the female dolphin had healed injuries from a past boating collision.

The Sarasota Dolphin Research Program said these and other members of Vespa's family have been observed interacting with other anglers in the past and have faced injuries as a result.

They ask boaters and fishermen to help protect dolphins by giving them space and pulling in active fishing gear when dolphins are nearby.

Other ways you can help protect dolphins are:

Never feed wild dolphins

Reuse or share leftover bait

Reel in your line if dolphins appear

Change locations if dolphins show interest in bait

Release catch quietly, away from dolphins

Use circle and corrodible hooks

Stay at least 50 yards away

Prevent wildlife entanglements

Stash your trash

For more information about the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, visit https://www.facebook.com/SarasotaDolphins/ or http://www.sarasotadolphin.org/.