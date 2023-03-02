Residents of Tampa mobile home park scramble to figure out next step after receiving termination notice

Colleen Anglen's worst nightmare came to her in black and white.

In a notice of termination of month-to-month tenancy from landlord Fadi Mubarak of I Touch LLC, it says, "Your tenancy for the rent and use of the premises is being terminated," and, "you are required to vacate on March 31st."

The document was dated March 1st.

"They expect us to be out of here in thirty days," Anglen told FOX 13. "Who can move their trailer in thirty days and find someplace to live?"

Residents in the Tampa park at 4801 E. Hillsborough Avenue say they received the same notice, adding that their fixed incomes leave them with very few options.

READ: Tampa Electric, Duke Energy propose rate hikes for customers after impacts from two hurricanes in 2022

Colleen has lived there for eight years and says she lives on $1,500 a month in Social Security. She said she pays $675 to park her trailer there.

"I have no idea where I am going to go or what I am going to do. If I am going to be under a bridge or what," she stated.

But Tampa city officials say month-to-month leases can be terminated by giving 30 days' notice.

Lawyers say they have very little recourse, beyond asking the landlords to voluntarily give them an extension.

"They could say to the landlord, ‘Hey, we need more time. Can you give us 35 days, 45 days? Something more?’" said real estate attorney Charles Gallagher. "Ideally, the parties could land on some mutually agreeable timeframe. But nothing they can force them to do. The landlord is complying with statute."

Kristen Crescenti, a lawyer for I Touch, LLC of Bitman, O'Brien & Morat, tells FOX 13, "They will comply with all Florida laws," that the termination notices were given for a "business reason," and that she is, "not sure if it is up for sale."

"That is the peril of being in a month-to-month lease," said Gallagher.

The notice the tenants got says if they aren't out in time, they'll be considered a holdover tenant under Florida law, and be responsible for two times the monthly rent.

"I am trying to pack everything up," said Anglen. "But there is not much time."

Tenants say they have consulted with attorneys and are trying to figure out if there is a recourse not yet seen.