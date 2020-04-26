Residents safely escape Town 'n' Country house fire thanks to smoke detectors

article

A home on the 8000 block of Dell Dr. caught fire shortly before noon on Sunday.

Hillsborough firefighters found flames shooting through the roof, which they quickly put out.

Courtesy: Hillsborough county Fire Rescue

According to firefighters, the residents were able to get out of the house thanks to their smoke detectors.

There were no injuries reported.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.