Residents safely escape Town 'n' Country house fire thanks to smoke detectors
article
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A home on the 8000 block of Dell Dr. caught fire shortly before noon on Sunday.
Hillsborough firefighters found flames shooting through the roof, which they quickly put out.
Courtesy: Hillsborough county Fire Rescue
According to firefighters, the residents were able to get out of the house thanks to their smoke detectors.
There were no injuries reported.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.