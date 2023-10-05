Mel's Hot Dogs getting new owners after 50 years

article

It appears Mel’s dog days will continue.

When Mel's Hot Dogs went up for sale after 50 years, some said dog gone it! But the new owners plan to keep the business like it is.

Pam Szabo and five other members of her family bought the place.

"We all started talking about it, and it started snowballing, so we said, why don't we consider it?" shared Szabo.

Mel Lohn opened the business near Busch Gardens in 1973. There are photos on the walls of special memories of Mel’s from years ago. Like many fans, Szabo has been coming here for years.

"We went to Busch Gardens one day and came here and ever since then we've been coming. So, I’ve been coming here since I was a young child," recalled Szabo. "Then when my husband and I got married, we started bringing our kids."

Lohn said he was approached by agents who represented restaurant chains which he feared would gobble up the personalized hot dog business he built.

"The first thing I thought was they're going to do what restaurant chains do, they're going to start squeezing, bringing in a cheaper hot dog, water down the cokes, and when these people showed up and didn't want to change a thing, I fell in love," said Lohn.

Records show the sale price was $435,000, which includes Lohn hanging around sometimes to consult.

The new owners plan to keep many long-serving employees.

"Listen to the people that know what they're doing," shared Lohn. "They'll teach you. I’m just hanging around looking good. I’m just a pretty face," he grinned.

There will be a few minor adjustments. The new owners plan to open on Sundays starting Nov. 5. They also plan to add ice cream to the menu, as well as more kinds of beer.