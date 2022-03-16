Text messages reveal fuel behind Dingfelder’s resignation

The text messages that led to the resignation of councilmember John Dingfelder include a who's-who of Tampa power players including council members, the heads of local organizations, citizen activists and the head of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fox 13 reviewed hundreds of pages of documents that show what led the city attorney to request further investigation into messages he sent and received.

One of the accusations centers on the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Six days before the big game, Dingfelder messaged Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford, "Last time I was on council, council was offered the opportunity to buy a pair of tickets at face value. That doesn't seem to be happening this year. We always work well with you guys and the sports authority. So I was wondering, (and disappointed), why that's not happening this time?"

Ethan Loeb, an attorney who had filed a public records request on behalf of a developer whose plans had been opposed by Dingfelder.

"I don't think you got access to that, I know I sure didn't," Loeb said. "I am sure his constituents didn't either. It just seemed completely inappropriate."



Loeb wrote up that complaint, along with three others, in a letter to the city attorney dated Feb. 18.

Almost a month later, she wrote to Dingfelder that there are "Numerous messages to and from you which create issues with the city of Tampa ethics code," which are mostly related to his real estate career and potential development of the Showman's Rest Cemetery.



He resigned a day later.



But Loeb's letter also includes the insistence he inappropriately urged constituents to lobby other councilors.

It also asserts Dingfelder deleted text messages with councilors that concern city business.



Loeb included screenshots of texts provided by other councilors that show Dingfelder asking for his question during a meeting to be taken last.



Another shows him strategizing over which issues should be brought up and when.



And finally, messages he did provide show him strategizing with the head of the Straz Center over a $25 million funding request, in which she updates him on another councilor's mindset.

"These discussions should happen at a public meeting," said Virginia Hamrick of the Florida First Amendment Foundation, "not in text messages outside of public view."



The FFAF was not sure some of Loeb's claims, that Dingfelder inappropriately urged the lobbying of other councilors would hold water.



"Telling another citizen to go talk to another city councilmember, that would not rise to the level of a defacto conversation," said Loeb.



Dingfelder's lawyer released a statement today denying any violations of sunshine law and said, "His review of thousands of public records produced by Dingfelder show him to be a diligent, engaged and thoughtful councilmember who zealously advocated for his constituents within the boundaries of the law. The lawsuit filed by the developer, he says, was designed from the start to drive Mr. Dingfelder from office so he did not continue to influence and oppose development in the city."



The state attorney says she is sending the complaints to outside counsel to be examined.



"If the city continues on and does an inquiry with this, we will let whoever is going to decide that issue make that decision and we will respect it," said Loeb.



Dingfelder also told Fox 13 he has served the community as a public servant for thirty years, honorably and without blemish.

He says he takes sunshine obligations very seriously.

Regarding the Super Bowl ticket request, he said once he heard the price, he didn't buy them.