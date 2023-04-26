Revenge porn suspect accused in murder-for-hire plot takes last-minute plea deal to avoid trial

A man accused of revenge porn and being a part of a murder-for-hire plot was set to go to trial this week, but he suddenly had a change of heart. At the eleventh hour, Collin Speer decided to plead guilty to the crimes.

Speer says he’s guilty of aggravated stalking, video voyeurism, and conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder. But prosecutor Cristina Castillo says it all started with Speer smearing his ex-girlfriend with revenge porn.

"Images of the victim in a sexually explicit video were being posted online," Castillo explained.

Collin Speer puts his hands together in a Tampa courtroom.

Prosecutors say he secretly recorded having sex with the victim and posted the video online. Then, they say he tried to extort her.

The victim filed a restraining order and, in a handwritten document, she said Speer threatened to wait outside her workplace to rape and kill her.

In 2017, Speer pleaded guilty to the crime. But while sitting in jail, he and his cellmate, Matthew Anderson, plotted to kill her.

After their release, both men exchanged damning text messages about their sinister plan.

Collin Speer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to avoid a trial.

"Messages that contained the co-defendant Matthew Anderson driving to the victim's home and taking photographs. They also discuss security features that were on the victim's phone and how this would sort of play out," Castillo stated.

Under the plea agreement, Speer is going away for 25 years followed by 10 years of probation.

Tampa Judge Michael Williams acknowledge the victim and the years of pain and fear she endured.

Collin Speer's victim wrote a note detailing what she says he threatened to do to her.

"Nobody should have to go through something like that. I can’t even believe somebody would do something like that. The 25 years is more than appropriate for what you did," said Williams.

In an email to FOX 13, the victim thanked the prosecutors, the detectives of the Tampa police department, and her friends who have supported her from the very beginning.

She went on to say, "Being stalked or harassed online can be terrifying, traumatizing, and an isolating experience. I knew if I didn’t fight the stalking it would never stop. I hope my case empowers other victims to speak out and fight back."