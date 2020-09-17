Man guilty in ‘revenge porn’ case now faces conspiracy, solicitation to commit murder charges

Six months ago, defendant Colin Speer got 12 years of probation after taking a plea deal and pleading guilty to video voyeurism, aggravated stalking, and sexual cyber harassment.

Prosecutors say he secretly recorded himself having sex with the victim and posted the video on the internet. He then tried to extort her by threatening to post more explicit images of her.

The victim filed for a restraining order. In handwritten documents, she says Speer threatened to hide near a dumpster at her work and said he was waiting to "rape and kill her."

On Thursday, his case was back in court and the new charges are even more serious. Court records show Speer may have been plotting to kill the victim with some help. He and co-defendant Matthew Anderson are now facing conspiracy and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

During the Zoom hearing, Speer's attorney, Deeann Athan, said since Speer's arrest, his time in jail hasn't gone smoothly. "He's been COVID-positive, so he's had a pretty rough time over there."

Speer's new charges mean he violated his probation on his recent plea deal compounding his legal problems, but that didn't stop him from asking the judge to cut him a break.

"He has asked me to ask Your Honor if you would be willing to resolve the violation of probation with the 37 months he has already served,” Athan asked.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michael Williams quickly rejected that request and then set another court hearing for October.